Konkan Railway paralysed following soil slip amid heavy rains

Mumbai: Train services of the Konkan Railway have completely paralysed following a major landslide in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts as Maharashtra’s coastal belt continued to be pounded by heavy rains.

The soil slip occurred Diwankhavati-Vinhere section on Sunday evening resulting in the mess.

Top officials of the Navi Mumbai-headquartered Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) reached the spot and restoration work was in progress.

Several trains were cancelled, diverted, regulated or rescheduled.

Full normalcy of the services are expected only by Tuesday.