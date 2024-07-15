Konkan Railway paralysed following soil slips in Raigad, Ratnagiri

Mumbai: Train services of the Konkan Railway have completely paralysed following a major landslide in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts as Maharashtra’s coastal belt continued to be pounded by heavy rains.

The soil slip occurred at Diwankhavati-Vinhere section on Sunday evening resulting in the mess.

Top officials of the Navi Mumbai-headquartered Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) reached the spot and began the restoration work.

Several trains were cancelled, diverted, regulated or rescheduled owing to the landslide.