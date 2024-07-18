Land dispute case: IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama detained

Pune: Police have detained Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in a case of allegedly threatening some persons by brandishing a gun over a land dispute, officials said on Wednesday.

She was apprehended from Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a Pune police official said.

Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.