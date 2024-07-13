Leopard rescued from electric sub-station in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a coordinated rescue effort, a three-year-old female leopard found inside the Maharashtra State Electricity Board substation office in the Khed forest range was successfully rescued by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department.
The leopard is currently receiving treatment.
Employees at the substation office of Maharashtra State Electricity Board were shocked when they discovered a leopard inside the premises. Acting swiftly, they shut the door to contain the animal and contacted the forest department for immediate assistance.
Recognising the urgency of the situation, the forest department reached out to Wildlife SOS for support.
The rescue operation, which lasted approximately two-hours-and thirty-minutes, involved sedating the leopard to ensure the safety of both the animal and the rescue teams. Upon further examination, it was found that the leopard had sustained injuries and is currently receiving veterinary care.
Credit: Wildlife SOS/Maharashtra Forest Department
Dr. Avinash Visalkar, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “The leopard is receiving the necessary treatment that will ensure her full recovery. We will have to observe her carefully for a while to assess her condition.”
Sandesh Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division, said, “The rescue of this female leopard highlights the importance of concerted efforts in preventing potentially negative human-leopard encounters. We commend the dedicated efforts of the forest department officials and Wildlife SOS in providing a lifeline to the feline.”
Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, stated, “Incidents like these underscore the growing conflicts between big cats and expanding human infrastructure. It is crucial that we continue to work together to ensure that wild animals like this leopard have safe spaces to live in
Published 13 July 2024, 12:13 IST