Leopard rescued from electric sub-station in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a coordinated rescue effort, a three-year-old female leopard found inside the Maharashtra State Electricity Board substation office in the Khed forest range was successfully rescued by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department.

The leopard is currently receiving treatment.

Employees at the substation office of Maharashtra State Electricity Board were shocked when they discovered a leopard inside the premises. Acting swiftly, they shut the door to contain the animal and contacted the forest department for immediate assistance.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the forest department reached out to Wildlife SOS for support.