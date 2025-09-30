Menu
Library Girl Mariyam Mirza gets award for Mohalla Library concept

Mariyam has successfully established 36 libraries dedicated to children's literature in various neighbourhoods in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier known as Aurangabad.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 12:41 IST
Published 30 September 2025, 12:41 IST
