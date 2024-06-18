Lok Sabha elections 2024: Would have been hailed a hero had I won polls, says Pankaja Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday she would have been hailed a hero if she had won the recently held Lok Sabha elections, but some people would not have liked it.

Speaking to reporters in Latur district of Maharashtra, the BJP's national secretary said her supporters were worried about her uncertain future.

Munde lost the Beed Lok Sabha seat to the NCP (SP)'s Bajrang Sonawane by a slim margin of 6,553 votes in the recently held general elections.