JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Fight between 'Vikas Purush' Modi and Rahul's 'Khichdi Yuti', says Devendra Fadnavis

Last Updated 15 April 2024, 17:25 IST

Follow Us

Gondia: The 2024 Lok Sabha poll is a fight between "Vikas Purush" Narendra Modi on one side and the "Khichdi Yuti" (ragtag alliance) of Rahul Gandhi on the other, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Addressing rallies for BJP's Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha candidate Sunil Mendhe in Tumsar, Tirora and Paoni, he asked people to ensure Modi becomes prime minister for a third time so that the country continues to be on the path of development.

"This is not gram panchayat polls. It is for the Lok Sabha. It is to elect a government for the next five years and it will decide the future path of progress of the nation," Fadnavis said.

He said Modi was the engine while all ruling allies were coaches and there was place for all to sit, whereas the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc is full of so-called engines without coaches. In his third term, Modi will ensure farmers get round-the-clock electricity for irrigation due to the Centre's solar power schemes, he said, adding that one crore families are already registered for the "Surya Ghar" scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 April 2024, 17:25 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT