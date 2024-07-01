Lonavala waterfall tragedy: One of two missing children's bodies found

Pune: Rescue teams on Monday morning recovered the body of one of the two missing children, who along with three other family members got swept away at a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area, officials said.

Search was on for the other missing child, they said.

On Sunday, a group of persons got swept away by the gushing water caused by intense rainfall in the region.

After the tragic incident, the rescue teams on Sunday recovered the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and two minor girls.

Police, Navy divers and other rescue teams on Monday resumed the search for the two missing children and recovered the body of Mariya Ansari (9) from a reservoir near the accident spot, a senior official from Pune rural police said.

Search was still on for the other missing child - Adnan Sabhahat Ansari (4), he said.