<p>Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated that Maharshi Valmiki wrote the Ramayana to alleviate the sorrow in the world, emphasising that Indians should carry forward this culture and tradition as a responsibility towards humanity.</p><p>Bhagwat remarked that while Lord Ram has always existed, it was Maharshi Valmiki who brought Lord Ram into every household.</p><p>The RSS chief addressed the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebration programme in Nagpur, organised by the Valmiki Samaj Seva Mandal, on Tuesday.</p><p>A release by Vishva Samvad Kendra (the publicity wing of RSS) noted that Bhagwat highlighted the greatness of Maharshi Valmiki, saying, "It is he who brought Lord Ram into our lives."</p><p>He said Valmiki wrote the Ramayana and shared it with the people because his heart was filled with compassion and a sense of belonging to all.</p><p>"He did this so that the sorrow of the world may be removed," Bhagwat said, urging everyone to reflect on this thought.</p><p>He further added that Lord Ram teaches us how one should live life.</p><p>"The Ramayana tells us how each member of a family should interact with one another; how an ideal servant should be, how an ideal minister should guide the king. Shree Ram exemplifies these virtues, and his devoted follower is Lord Hanuman," he added.</p><p>The Sangh chief said there are countless examples of devotion in the Ramayana, like Vibhishana and Sugriva.</p><p>"For every type of person in life, Valmiki's Ramayana provides guidance on conduct. He didn't merely narrate a story; he gave us an eternal message for life," Bhagwat said.</p><p>He said India is renowned for its spirituality, goodwill, and good conduct, and this legacy stems from the Ramkatha (the story of Lord Ram).</p><p>"The goodwill in our minds towards the entire world originated from the Ramkatha, and its root lies in the compassion and blessings of Maharshi Valmiki", Bhagwat added.</p><p>He noted that, according to current estimations, the period of the Ramayana was around 8,000 years ago. He said that a dream envisioned 8,000 years ago can still be realised today, through persistence, hard work, and continuous effort, in this very lifetime and in this very nation.</p><p>"It is our responsibility towards humanity. Because we are Indians, it is our culture and our tradition, and carrying it forward is our responsibility," he added.</p>