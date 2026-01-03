<p>Mumbai: Adding to the tensions among the ruling Maha Yuti allies in Maharashtra, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan hit out at deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP.</p><p>According to Chavan, he had repeatedly cautioned chief minister Devendra Fadnavis against aligning with Pawar, urging him to think it over once again.</p><p>Chavan said he had privately expressed concerns about the manner in which certain leaders joined the Maha Yuti alliance. </p><p>"I have told Fadnavis in private (about disassociating with Pawar)," he said.</p><p>His remarks came a day after NCP president alleged large-scale corruption by the BJP in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). </p>.Introspect before levelling allegations: BJP hits out at Ajit Pawar over 'corruption' allegations.<p>"As a matter of fact, BJP workers from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are telling me this every day," said Chavan. </p><p>Chavan said that Pawar is otherwise a good person. </p><p>“But some agencies write scripts for him (Pawar) on how to spread false narratives. He is even advised by agencies on which shirt to wear," he added. Neither Fadnavis nor Pawar has commented on Chavan's statement, so far.</p><p>It may be mentioned, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, NCP has forged an alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and is contesting against the BJP and other parties.</p><p>Pawar had alleged that BJP leaders had ruined Pimpri-Chinchwad city due to their monstrous hunger. </p>