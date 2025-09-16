<p>Mumbai: In a surprising development, Maharashtra’s Advocate General Dr Birendra Saraf resigned at a time when legal challenges are mounting vis-a-vis the vexed reservation issue mainly involving the Marathas and Other Backward Classes.</p><p>Dr Saraf has cited personal reasons for his decision to quit as the state's top law officer. </p><p>A Senior Advocate, Dr Saraf intends to return to law practice. </p><p>During the weekly Cabinet meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed his colleagues about the resignation of Dr Saraf, who has been working as the AG since December 2022 when AG Ashutosh Kumbhakoni stepped down from the post.</p><p>Fadnavis, who is the state’s Law & Judiciary Minister, said that the resignation has been accepted. </p><p>However, Dr Saraf, in order to avoid any inconvenience to the state government and to ensure that it has sufficient time to identify and appoint a successor, has decided to continue till January 2026.</p><p>Dr Saraf has spent nearly three decades practising before the Bombay High Court. He graduated from Government Law College in Mumbai and was a three-year topper at Mumbai University.</p><p>Dr Saraf had a very eventful and challenging tenure, which included the cases in Bombay High Court and Supreme Court vis-a-vis Maratha reservation issue and the OBC resistance, the pending local bodies elections, Badlapur rape case, etc.</p><p>Dr Saraf had worked under two CMs -- now Fadanavis and earlier Eknath Shinde, who is now the Deputy CM. </p>