Maharashtra always number 1: Congress refutes Fadnavis' FDI claim

Mumbai: Staying true to politics tradition by engaging in a war-of-words, the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A. alliance) debated over a new topic- the foreign direct investments (FDI) that Maharashtra has received over the years.

MVA had been targeting the Eknath Shinde government over mega-projects slipping out of Maharashtra’s hand and landing in Gujarat’s.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP said that Maharashtra leads in FDI, however, the Congress has contradicted this statement.