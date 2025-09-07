<p>Mumbai: In what would be politically significant, union home and cooperation minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah will unveil life-size statues of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil in October in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra. </p><p>Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil (August 29, 1901 - April 21, 1980), a recipient of Padma Shri, started the first sugar factory in the cooperative sector in India and whole of Asia at Loni in Rahata tehsil of Ahilyanagar, earlier known as Ahmednagar district. </p><p>Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil (April 10, 1932 – December 30, 2016), a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, was a seven-time MP representing Kopargaon and Ahmednagar in the Lok Sabha and was the minister for heavy industries in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA dispensation. He was appointed pro-tem speaker of 14th Lok Sabha.</p>.Amit Shah tours flood-affected areas in Jammu, assures victims of relief.<p>Shah would visit Pravara Nagar in Loni Budruk mid-October for the function.</p><p>Maharashtra’s water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, an eight-term MLA from Shirdi visited Shah in New Delhi and extended the invitation, which he had accepted. </p><p>Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was accompanied by his son Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, a prominent neurosurgeon and former Ahmednagar MP.</p><p>Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is the son of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil.</p><p>Shah will inaugurate the Padma Shri Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory’s new crushing season, unveil life-size statues of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and Dr Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil and attend Shiv Mahapuran Katha by Pradeep Mishra. </p><p>“In response to the request to attend these events as the chief guest, he gave a positive response and agreed to be present at the programs,” Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said. </p><p>The Vikhe Patil family is one of the most powerful political families of Maharashtra.</p><p>It may be mentioned, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is the head of the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha issue in the Maha Yuti government led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis - and held talks with Manoj Jarange Patil, who was undertaking fast-unto-death at the historic Azad Maidan in Mumbai. </p>