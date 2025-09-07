Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Amit Shah to unveil statues of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil, Balasaheb Vikhe Patil

Shah would visit Pravara Nagar in Loni Budruk mid-October for the function.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 05:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 05:14 IST
India NewsAmit ShahMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us