Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ahead of polls, Governor C P Radhakrishnan appoints seven MLCs

There were 12 vacancies from the Governor’s quota, however, only seven were inducted today, while the rest are set to be appointed post the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:21 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 07:21 IST
