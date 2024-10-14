Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Maha Yuti, MVA to go to polls sans chief ministerial candidate

<p>Mumbai: The two diametrically-opposite coalitions of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra </a>- the ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) - will be going to Vidhan Sabha polls without a chief ministerial face even as they inch closer to sealing the two-month long hectic and complex seat-sharing talks. </p><p>Hours before the Election Commission of India (ECI) came out with the schedule for Maharashtra, Mumbai and Delhi were abuzz with political activity.</p><p>The voting in Maharashtra is expected to be held around mid-November - thus the Diwali festivities would fall between the campaign period. </p> .Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Left parties to hold convention in Nashik on Oct 16.<p>“After the jolt in the Lok Sabha polls, the political scenario has changed in Maharashtra. Both sides face several complexities. A broader understanding has emerged for both sides on the number of seats each party would be contesting. However, the leadership of both the coalitions are against naming any face for the campaign and would rather prefer to go collective,” sources told <em>DH</em> on Monday. </p><p>As far as Maha Yuti, which comprises BJP and its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, there are many aspirants. However, the Maha Yuti’s campaign would be led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the chief leader of the Shiv Sena. Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the BJP and Ajit Pawar, who is the NCP President, would address several rallies across regions together. Fadnavis incidentally is a two-time Chief Minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly. </p><p>As of now, Fadnavis is holding final discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. </p> .<p>On Tuesday, the trio of Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar are expected to address a joint press conference.</p><p>On the MVA front, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray was keen to go with a Chief Ministerial face, however, the Congress and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar were against it. </p><p>It appears that he has left the demand for now. But if one goes by the Dussehra rally, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has not left the claim. </p><p>Besides, this is for the first time, Thackeray’s son and Worli MLA addressed the annual gathering.</p><p>Ahead of the poll announcement, the Congress team of Maharashtra comprising state Congress President Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan met Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the upcoming elections.</p>