Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Sindhudurg politics involving the Ranes takes a new turn

The twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg - with Arabian Sea on one side and the Sahyadri mountain range on the other, are seeing a remarkable shift in political dynamics.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 05:58 IST

Comments
India News Indian Politics Maharashtra Narayan Rane Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

