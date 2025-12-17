Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Ahmedabad: 10 schools get bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over when they received the emails.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:57 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us