<p>Ahmedabad: As many as 10 private schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> received an email on Wednesday threatening <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bomb%20threat">bomb</a> blasts, which later turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during searches, police said.</p><p>As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over when they received the emails, having a common text, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Harshad Patel said.</p><p>After being alerted, police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage teams, reached the schools and conducted a thorough search, Patel told reporters.</p><p>"In the email sent to the schools, it was claimed that bomb blasts will be carried out in these establishments during the afternoon. As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over," he said.</p><p>"Our teams reached the schools and conducted a thorough search. However, nothing suspicious was found. Cybercrime teams are now investigating the source of these emails and who was behind them," Patel said.</p><p>The exact contents of these emails are not disclosed because the matter is under investigation, he said. </p>