Maharashtra Assembly polls | Maha Yuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi face challenges from emerging parallel fronts

Mumbai: The ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are facing challenges from the emerging parallel smaller fronts in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Many of the aspirants of the ruling and opposition coalitions who may not be getting tickets would jump ship and join the smaller groupings, leaders of Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi told DH as seat-sharing talks gathered steam.

One of the fronts is floated by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar, who is bringing together groups of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and Muslims. Ambedkar has the support of Tuleshwar Markam, president of the Gondwana Gantantra Party; Sunil Gaikwad from the Bharat Adivasi Party, Madhav Tekam from the Kolam Aadim Jamat Sangh among others.