Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: BJP slams Congress for ignoring OBCs

It is BJP that has freed the OBC community from the vicious cycle of Congress’s betrayal, the ruling party said.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 09:42 IST
BJPCongressMaharashtraOBC

Follow us on :

Follow Us