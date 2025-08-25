Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra braces to welcome Bappa, festivities commence ahead of Ganeshotsav

In 2025, the 11-day-long Ganeshotsav would be celebrated from 27 August (Wednesday)- 6 September (September).
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 08:54 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraPuneNashikTrendingGanesh Chaturthi

Follow us on :

Follow Us