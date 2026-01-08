<p>A day after the Supreme Court <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-one-can-read-dogs-mind-supreme-court-says-roads-streets-have-to-be-free-of-canines-3854165">said the roads should be clear of dogs</a> as 'no one can read a canine's mind', actor Divya Spandana — popularly known as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramya">Ramya </a>— asked whether by the same logic all men should be put in jail. </p><p>"Can't read a man's mind too, don't know when he will rape/murder so put all men in jail?!" the former Lok Sabha member wrote in a story on Instagram. </p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, which was hearing pleas for modification of its earlier orders of the apex court filed by dog lovers and those seeking stringent compliance of orders made the observation on Wednesday. </p>.Supreme Court defers hearing to January 13 on pleas challenging EC’s special intensive revision of electoral rolls.<p>"The roads should be clear of dogs and stray animals. It is not only the dog bites but also the roaming of stray animals on roads that are proving dangerous and causing accidents. No one knows which dog is in what mood in the morning. Civic bodies have to implement the rules, modules and directions strictly," the bench said.</p>. <p>"Prevention is always better than cure," Justice Nath said and pointed out that there was nothing much to argue in the matter as the court is only directed to remove the stray dogs from institutional areas and has not interfered with any rules and regulations.</p><p>The bench said what it is trying in the matter is the strict enforcement of rules, regulations, modules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) by states and civic bodies.</p><p>Ramya has been vocal about concurrent social issues. Earlier, she had expressed disappointment over the acquittal of actor Dileep in the 2017 rape case involving a prominent female actor from Kerala.</p><p>“It is disappointing. But then, in legal parlance, evidence matters,” she had said. </p>