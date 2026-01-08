Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Put all men in jail?': Kannada actor Ramya reacts to Supreme Court's 'can't read dog's mind' remark

'No one knows which dog is in what mood in the morning. Civic bodies have to implement the rules, modules and directions strictly,' Supreme Court had said on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A screenshot from Ramya Instagram handle.

A screenshot from Ramya Instagram handle. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 11:18 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtstray dogTrendingRamya

Follow us on :

Follow Us