<p>Global icon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-chopra-jonas">Priyanka Chopra Jonas</a> gave her fans a sweet surprise by dropping an array of her looks from her much-anticipated Hollywood project, <em>The Bluff</em>.</p><p>Taking to social media, Priyanka shared a series of first-look images showcasing herself in a rugged and intense avatar. The picture shows an intense face-off between Priyanka and Karl Urban, giving the audience a preview of the film's explosive action and gripping emotional scenes.</p><p>The <em>Varanasi</em> star is seen performing action-heavy sequences alongside a fair portion of drama and thrill. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a former pirate whose past resurfaces, forcing her to confront challenges she believed were long behind her.</p>.Priyanka talks about raising daughter as an 'Indian Princess' in US.<p>Describing her role as "Bloody Mary. "<em>Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary. #TheBluff February 25. 2026</em>," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram. Along with Priyanka, Karl Urban also features Temuera Morrison in a key role.</p><p>Priyanka’s move away from traditional glamour has been met with a wave of support from the film community and her massive global fan following.</p><p>Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, <em>The Bluff</em> is directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. The film is produced by the Russo Brothers under their banner AGBO, as per Variety. <em>The Bluff</em> is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.</p>