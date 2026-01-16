Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra civic polls: Fadnavis reaffirms his position among allies; Uddhav puts up a brave fight

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the architect of the unprecedented victory, further cemented his position as the undisputed leader in state as well as national politics.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 16:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us