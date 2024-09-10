Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launches campaign to raise awareness on 10 govt schemes

The CM, who launched the campaign on Monday, said his party workers will try to increase the awareness of 10 government schemes like the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides Rs 1,500 every month to eligible women in the state, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Prashikshan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vayoshree Yojana, Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Electricity Pump Bill Waiver scheme, among others.