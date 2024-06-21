Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde urges people to make yoga integral part of daily life

Speaking at an event in the Marine Drive area to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, Shinde said 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev have popularised yoga worldwide'.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 04:49 IST
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 04:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday appealed to citizens to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.

Speaking at an event in the Marine Drive area here to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, Shinde said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev have popularised yoga worldwide”.

“Citizens must make yoga an integral part of their daily lives. Everyone must practise it daily, and not just one day,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also attended the event, organised by BJP leader Shaina NC.

The United Nations General Assembly, heeding a call by Prime Minister Modi, declared in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as the International Day of Yoga.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2024, 04:49 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEknath ShindeYogaInternational Yoga Day

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT