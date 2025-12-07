Maharashtra creates world record in solar pumps

<p>In what comes as a big achievement for India, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has successfully driven the installation of 45,911 off-grid solar agricultural pumps in just 30 days and this milestone was recognised as new world record by the Guinness World Records (GWR).</p><p>This achievement positions Maharashtra as the fastest-deploying solar agriculture state in India and second only to China globally in the scale and speed of solar pump deployment by a single administrative region.</p>.Thaw after strain? Maharashtra BJP chief shakes hands with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.<p>This accomplishment reflects MSEDCL’s commitment to accelerating India’s clean energy transition, improving farmer livelihoods, and supporting sustainable irrigation through the effective implementation of the PM-KUSUM (Component B) and Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana (MTSKPY) schemes.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his transformative PM-KUSUM initiative, the state has accelerated the shift toward clean, farmer-centric irrigation.</p><p>“In one month, we have installed more than 45,911 solar pumps across the state, making Maharashtra the No.1 state in India for solar agriculture. This achievement ensures irrigation security, improves productivity and farmer incomes and reduces the dependence on conventional energy sources. The state government is committed to expanding this momentum and building a resilient, sustainable, and prosperous future for every farmer in Maharashtra,” said Fadnavis, who is also the state’s Energy Minister. </p><p>Through these initiatives, MSEDCL has established a scalable and replicable model for solar irrigation deployment, demonstrating how strong systems, real-time monitoring, and farmer-first execution can drive transformative outcomes.</p><p>With over 7.47 lakh solar pumps installed to date and a target of 10.45 lakh pumps, MSEDCL is spearheading one of the largest renewable energy transitions in India’s agricultural sector, creating a model that can be replicated across states and internationally.</p><p>“This success has been possible due to efficient scheme design, transparent vendor empanelment, and strict service-level compliance. Every vendor is mandated to resolve farmer grievances within three days, failing which the matter escalates to MSEDCL for action. The State has also adopted a policy to release new agricultural connections through off-grid solar pumps, shifting fully to solar-based solutions. Our pump-sizing policy: 3 HP for up to 2.5 acres, 5 HP for up to 5 acres, and 7 HP for larger holdings. This ensures equitable distribution and maximum benefits to small and marginal farmers,” said MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra.</p><p>Through its structured planning, transparent pump allocation, strong vendor ecosystem, ecological safeguards, and farmer-first execution, Maharashtra has created a national model for clean energy in agriculture which can be replicated by the Global South.</p>