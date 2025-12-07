Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra creates world record in solar pumps

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his transformative PM-KUSUM initiative, the state has accelerated the shift toward clean, farmer-centric irrigation.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 01:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 01:42 IST
India NewsMaharashtra NewsDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us