Maharashtra

Maharashtra government tables supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 crore on Day 1 of budget session

State finance minister Ajit Pawar tabled the supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation.
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 08:59 IST



Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 crore on the first day of the Budget session of the state assembly.

State finance minister Ajit Pawar tabled the supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation, in the legislative assembly, followed by the council.

"I table the supplementary demands of Rs 8,609.17 crore before the House," Pawar said.

As per the supplementary demand note, demands of Rs 2,210 crore were for financial assistance to farmers whose crops were destroyed due to the unseasonal showers, hailstorms and water scarcity.

During the winter session in December last year, supplementary demands of Rs 55,520.77 crore were tabled in the state legislature and eventually cleared.

(Published 26 February 2024, 08:59 IST)
