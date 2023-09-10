Maharashtra govt planning all-party meeting on Maratha reservation issue

Amid the growing unrest over the pending Maratha reservation issue, the Maharashtra government is planning to call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and take the ball to the Centre’s court.
For Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, addressing the long-pending demand is becoming a major challenge.
On the other hand, the fast-unto-death being undertaken by Manoj Jarange-Patil in Jalna in Marathwada region of the state has entered the 12th day on Sunday - and no immediate solution is in sight.
Jarange-Patil has even said that he would not take water and medicines from now on.
Shinde, who heads the Maha Yuti government comprising BJP-Shiv Sena-Ajit Pawar-led NCP and allies, has come under fire from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led NCP group and their smaller allies.
“The chief minister has convened a meeting of representatives of all parties,” Ajit Pawar said in Pune.
However, some of the MVA leaders said that they have not received any formal invite for the all-party meeting.
Bowing to the demands of Jarange-Patil, the Shinde-government issued the GR on Maratha reservation, stating to provide Kunbi-caste certificates to all Marathas from Marathwada who possess Nizam-era revenue records, educational records and other supporting records and if ‘Kunbi’ is mentioned in their genealogy document.
This would enable them reservation under the OBC category.
However, several OBC leaders have objected to it. A separate quota for the Maratha community can be created. However, I am against sharing the existing reservation for OBCs with the Maratha community,” Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said.