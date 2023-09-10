Maharashtra govt planning all-party meeting on Maratha reservation issue

Amid the growing unrest over the pending Maratha reservation issue, the Maharashtra government is planning to call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and take the ball to the Centre’s court.

For Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, addressing the long-pending demand is becoming a major challenge.

On the other hand, the fast-unto-death being undertaken by Manoj Jarange-Patil in Jalna in Marathwada region of the state has entered the 12th day on Sunday - and no immediate solution is in sight.