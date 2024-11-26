Home
Maharashtra govt reinstates Rashmi Shukla as DGP

Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma had taken over as the DGP of Maharashtra, a day after DGP Rashmi Shukla was removed on an Election Commission of India directive ahead of the assembly polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 02:19 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 02:19 IST
