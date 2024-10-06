Maharashtra govt relaxes height requirement for tribal candidates in police recruitment

<p>Thane: The Maharashtra government has issued a notification relaxing the height requirement for tribal candidates during police recruitment, a police official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>In a notification issued on Friday, the home department has amended the height requirement for tribal candidates, relaxing it by 5 cm, the official from Thane police said.</p>.Park dedicated to unsung heroes of military intelligence comes up in Pune.<p>Currently, the minimum height requirement in police recruitment for male candidates is 165 cm and 155 cm for female candidates.</p>.<p>He said the move has come following a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Vivek Pandit, chairman of the state-level Scheduled Area Review Committee, held in January, during which issues faced by tribals in the state were discussed.</p>