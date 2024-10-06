Home
Maharashtra govt relaxes height requirement for tribal candidates in police recruitment

In a notification issued on Friday, the home department has amended the height requirement for tribal candidates, relaxing it by 5 cm, the official from Thane police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 09:13 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 09:13 IST
