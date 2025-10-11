<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dubbed the recent relief package announced by the Devendra Fadnavis government for farmers the "biggest joke" in history.</p>.<p>Addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, the former chief minister said farmers will hit the streets if the Maharashtra government fails to declare a "complete loan waiver" for farmers affected by floods and rainfall.</p>.Uddhav calls Ramdas Kadam 'Namak haram' over his remark on Bal Thackeray; Sena (UBT) vows to file defamation suit.<p>"The financial assistance announced by the Maharashtra government for farmers is the biggest joke in the history", Thackeray added.</p>.<p>He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't speak about farmers when he visited Maharashtra recently.</p>.<p>Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai international airport on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Thackeray also stated that the government, despite enjoying a brute majority, is afraid of appointing the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, the state government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods, asserting that the total assistance will be Rs 48,000 per hectare.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had stated the government would announce a loan waiver in due course, adding that a comprehensive memorandum on the losses suffered by farmers was being prepared for submission to the Centre.</p>