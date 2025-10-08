<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra has become the first state in India to come out with a dedicated gem and jewellery policy - a move which the industry described feels would give a big push to the entire ecosystem. </p><p>The Maharashtra Gems and Jewellery Policy 2025, which aims to attract investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore and create five lakh new jobs - marking a major step towards transforming the State into a global hub for jewellery manufacturing, exports, and design.</p><p>The policy was approved during the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p><p>The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), which has been actively working with the Maharashtra government has thanked Fadnavis and state Industries Minister Uday Samant.</p><p>Through several consultations and stakeholder meetings, GJEPC provided valuable inputs to ensure that the policy addresses the industry’s evolving needs — from manufacturing and infrastructure to skilling and export facilitation.</p><p>The new policy will give a strong push to the entire ecosystem — from manufacturing and exports to skill development and employment generation. It is designed to promote ease of doing business, modernize manufacturing units, encourage innovation, and strengthen training and skilling infrastructure across the state.</p><p>GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said: “This landmark initiative will not only strengthen Maharashtra’s position as a leading jewellery manufacturing centre but also bring about a qualitative leap in areas such as skilling, technology upgradation, and value addition.With this policy, we foresee new opportunities for investment, innovation, and job creation — paving the way for Maharashtra to set new global benchmarks in the gems and jewellery sector.”</p><p>The Maharashtra State Gem & Jewellery Policy 2025 is expected to enhance the competitiveness of the industry, attract domestic and international investors, and further cement Maharashtra’s role as the heart of India’s jewellery economy.</p>