<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party of Tamil actor Vijay, on Wednesday, October 8, moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court’s order that constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede.</p><p>The petition was mentioned before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for urgent listing. The CJI agreed to list the matter on Friday, when another connected petition, which challenges the High Court’s refusal to transfer the investigation to the CBI, will also be taken up.</p>