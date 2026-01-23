<p><strong>Mumbai: </strong>Maharashtra joined the nation in paying tributes to the late Shiv Sena founder, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=balasaheb%20thackeray">Balasaheb Thackeray</a> -- the cartoonist-turned-politician and legendary orator, who fought for the cause of Marathi manoos and pursued firebrand Hindutva -- on the 100th birth centenary on Friday.</p><p>Balasaheb (23 January 1926 – 17 November 2012) shares his birth anniversary with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (23 January 1897 – 18 August 1945), the legendary freedom fighter. </p><p>Incidentally, 2026 also marks 60 years of the formation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shiv%20Sena">Shiv Sena</a>, which was founded on 19 June 1966. </p><p>Balasaheb, popularly known as Hinduhrudaysamrat, has played a key role in shaping Marathi identity and the politics of Maharashtra. </p><p>The state remembers Balasaheb's contributions and how it still continues to influence Maharashtra's political and social landscape.</p>.PM Modi offers tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on birth centenary.<p>Past midnight, his son Uddhav went to the memorial of Balasaheb and paid tributes to his father and mentor. </p><p>“Leaders like Balasaheb remain immortal and inspiring, irrespective of their age... Their greatness depends not on age, but on their actions, ideas, and contributions to society,” said an editorial that appeared in Saamana, the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena. </p><p>“The Shiv Sena's struggle is not about caste or regionalism; it is a fight for livelihood, dignity, and self-respect…the Marathi people from Maharashtra's capital might have vanished forever.”</p><p>Balasaheb's nephew, Raj siad, “Many historical figures are celebrated on their centenaries, very few continue to shape the destiny of a region long after they are gone.” </p><p>The birth-centenary comes at a time when the Shiv Sena that he founded is split with Shiv Sena (UBT) commanded by his son Uddhav and nephew Raj running the MNS. </p><p>However, the ‘original’ Shiv Sena is controlled by state’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had split the party with the help of BJP and later took control. </p>.'Balasaheb’s body was kept in Matoshree for 2 days': Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's claim sparks row.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared very good relations with Balasaheb when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister, paid tributes to him. </p><p>“We pay tribute to Balasaheb, a towering figure who profoundly shaped Maharashtra’s socio-political landscape. Known for his sharp intellect, powerful oratory and uncompromising convictions, Balasaheb commanded a unique connection with the people. In addition to politics, Balasaheb was deeply passionate about culture, literature and journalism. His career as a cartoonist reflected his keen observation of society and his fearless commentary on various issues. We are greatly inspired by his vision for Maharashtra’s progress and will always work to fulfil it,” the PM said. </p><p>NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, who was a close friend of Balasaheb despite political differences, also remembered him. </p><p>“Balasaheb never compromised with the interests of Maharashtra while steadfastly upholding his firm convictions and the fearless Thackeray style. When choosing his words, he never hesitated or looked back. Even though conflicts arose on various issues, his hallmark was that he never concealed his stance. There can be opposition in politics, but there should be no personal animosity—this was the ethos he instilled,” said Pawar. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too paid rich tributes to him and posted a video. “Millions of salutations to Balasaheb on his birth centenary,” he said. </p><p>“My tributes to Balasaheb on the centenary year,” said Shinde. </p><p>“Our rich tributes to late Balasaheb,” added Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar. </p><p>“A highly influential figure in Maharashtra's politics, renowned cartoonist, and founder of the 'Shiv Sena' party, Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray — humble tributes on his birth anniversary,” the Maharashtra Congress said in its tributes. </p>