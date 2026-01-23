Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra leaders pay tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his centenary birth anniversary

Incidentally, 2026 also marks 60 years of the formation of Shiv Sena, which was founded on 19 June 1966.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 08:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsShiv SenaBalasaheb ThackerayMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us