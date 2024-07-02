Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve suspended for 5 days over 'misbehaviour' in House

Mumbai: The Maharashtra legislative council on Tuesday suspended Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve for five days on the grounds of using abusive language in the House.

Danve was accused of using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the council on Monday evening.

Lad had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's now-expunged remarks in the Lok Sabha, which elicited a sharp reaction from the Sena (UBT) leader. The council was adjourned three times after the incident as BJP legislators remained firm on their demand that action be taken against Danve.