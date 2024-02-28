Maharashtra minister challenges Uddhav Sena to win at least one Lok Sabha seat

Speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha in Yavatmal, Mahajan said, "PM Narendra Modi is not only visiting Maharashtra today, but he is visiting a total of three states in a day. Whatever Uddhav Thackeray has said...only naive people can trust his words. I challenge him that his party wins at least one Lok Sabha seat."

"We have already given a clarion call of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats. If a cat wears the skin of a tiger, it does not make her a tiger...I also challenge Sharad Pawar to ensure the victory of his daughter Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat," the Rural Development Minister said.