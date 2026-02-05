<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-forest-department">Maharashtra </a>minister Ashish Jaiswal has urged the forest department to allow non-vegetarian food in rest houses across reserved <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forests">forests</a>, sanctuaries and tiger reserves, arguing the ban was driving tourists to private hotels and affecting forest revenue.</p>.<p>Additional Principal Chief Conservator (administration) Rishikesh Ranjan, in a letter written on January 27 to various regional offices of the forest department and tiger projects, sought their views on the issue.</p>.<p>Some forest officials, however, have opposed the move, saying such facilities lie in ecologically sensitive areas and allowing non-vegetarian food there would undermine wildlife conservation. They have expressed reservations over any dilution of the existing norms in protected forest zones.</p>.Odette’s Chef-owner Julien Royer interview: ‘A customer named her baby after our restaurant’.<p>As per a policy decision made over a decade back, consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor was banned in rest houses in forest areas, and the decision was subsequently incorporated into a government order.</p>.<p>PTI has accessed a copy of the letter that Jaiswal, the Minister of State for Finance and Planning, wrote to the office of the state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik last year.</p>.<p>He argued that while the ban on liquor consumption at the state forest department's facilities may continue, the ban on non-vegetarian food should be lifted as it is "not appropriate" and is causing financial losses to the department.</p>.Odette’s Chef-owner Julien Royer interview: ‘A customer named her baby after our restaurant’.<p>Jaiswal claimed the prohibition was "driving tourists to private hotels, thereby affecting the occupancy and revenue of forest rest houses." Opposing the proposal, a retired divisional forest officer said that restarting non-vegetarian food would amount to neglecting wildlife conservation and protection, noting that such facilities are located in ecologically sensitive areas.</p>.<p>Additional Principal Chief Conservator Ranjan said that despite seeking the views of the departments concerned on an urgent basis, no reply has been communicated.</p>.<p>"All should submit their views over the aforementioned issue of serving non-veg food at the rest houses of the forest department immediately," he added.</p>