Maharashtra minister, several other legislators get stranded as rain mayhem halts trains in Mumbai

Mumbai: Around a dozen legislators, senior political leaders and ministers were stranded along the railway tracks and roads of Mumbai as heavy rains pounded the financial capital on Monday.
These included the state's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister and NCP leader Anil Patil, who was headed for Mumbai
The politicians were returning to Mumbai after the weekend break to attend the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, that is currently underway.
Patil, however, first went to the Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Fort and then headed for Disaster Management Control at Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan Complex at Nariman Point.
Patil was accompanied by party colleague and NCP MLC Amol Mitkari.
Former MLC Prof Jogendra Kawade, who heads the People’s Republican Party too was stranded. “Eight to 10 legislators who were in (different) trains are stranded because of the rains and waterlogging,” said Mitkari, the spokesperson of Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
Long-distance trains like Vidarbha Superfast Express and Amravati Express were halted before Kurla because of water-logging.
They walked along the tracks and then went to a police post of the Nehru Nagar police station - after which further road transport was organised.
