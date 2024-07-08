Maharashtra minister, several other legislators get stranded as rain mayhem halts trains in Mumbai

Mumbai: Around a dozen legislators, senior political leaders and ministers were stranded along the railway tracks and roads of Mumbai as heavy rains pounded the financial capital on Monday.

These included the state's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister and NCP leader Anil Patil, who was headed for Mumbai

The politicians were returning to Mumbai after the weekend break to attend the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, that is currently underway.

Patil, however, first went to the Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Fort and then headed for Disaster Management Control at Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan Complex at Nariman Point.