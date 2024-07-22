Maharashtra: OBCs commence state-wide march to counter Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil hunger strike

From Monday, Hake, Navnath Waghmare and their team commenced the Arakshan Bachao OBC Jan Akrosh Yatra from Ambad in Jalna district which would pass through Beed, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, and Buldhana among other places of Marathwada.

The two parallel protests come just ahead of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar’s ‘Arakshan Bachao Yatra’, which is expected to start from 25 July from Mumbai and move to Pune and Kolhapur.

Tension has been brewing up between the Maratha and OBC communities over the past few months and its impact was visible in the results of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Prof Hake said that including Kunbis under OBCs and giving access to reservation would amount to dilution of the existing quota. “As far as sage-soyare is concerned, it is not there in any Constitution,” he said.

Jarange-Patil and Prof Hake have been at loggerheads over the reservation issue.

“Through our agitation, we are conveying our feelings to the government that Kunbi OBC reservation coupled with sage-soyare implementation would severely impact the OBC quota,” said Prof Hake.