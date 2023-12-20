JOIN US
maharashtra

Maharashtra opposition legislators condemn suspension of MPs, protest with black ribbons

The opposition legislators in Maharashtra protested with black ribbon on their arms and also raised raised concerns over the Maratha reservation issue not being resolved and farmers not getting proper price for soyabean and cotton crops.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 08:07 IST

Nagpur: A number of opposition legislators in Maharashtra wore black ribbons on their arms here on Wednesday as a mark of protest against the suspension of more than 140 parliamentarians.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress MLA Ashok Chavan, NCP (Sharad Pawar group) leader Anil Deshmukh, Congress legislator Satej Patil and many other lawmakers raised slogans against the central and the state governments on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur, where the winter session of the legislature is underway.

They also raised concerns over the Maratha reservation issue not being resolved and farmers not getting proper price for their soyabean and cotton crops.

As many as 141 MPs from both Houses of Parliament have been suspended for unruly behaviour.

The opposition I.N.D.I.A coalition has announced nationwide anti-government protests on Friday.

(Published 20 December 2023, 08:07 IST)
