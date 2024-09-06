Preparations underway in Maharashtra as the state readies itself to celebrate Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: Amidst chants of “Ganpati bappa morya, mangal murti morya’, people of Maharashtra welcomed Lord Ganesha on Friday on the eve of Ganeshotsav.
The 11-day festival will begin from 7 September and end on 17 September.
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the idols of Lord Ganesh will be installed in homes, establishments and public mandals.
The ‘sthapna’ pooja will be performed followed by traditional 'aartis' to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed-pot-bellied God of wisdom, brings in prosperity and good fortune.
Ganapati stands as a symbol of knowledge, as the lord of the lords as ‘Ganadhipati’ and as the remover of obstacles 'Vighnaharta'.
The immersion ceremonies will conclude from 8-13 September. September.
The eleventh and final day of immersion will be held on 17 September coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi.
Incidentally, the International Literacy Day falls on 8 September.
The Ganesh festival is also coinciding with the Onam, which would be celebrated from 6-15 September, while Id-e-Milad is on 15 or 16 September.
Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival of Maharashtra. The city of Mumbai attracts people from all over the country. Foreign tourists also fly down to witness the event.
In Mumbai itself more than 4 lakh idols will be installed at homes and public venues by various mandals or associations.
The entire state of Maharashtra will see more than 10 lakh idols installed. Moreover, the cities of Pune and Nashik will witness grand celebrations.
In Mumbai, the origin of the festival in this form is from Keshavji Nayak Chawl at Girgaum.
