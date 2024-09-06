Preparations underway in Maharashtra as the state readies itself to celebrate Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: Amidst chants of “Ganpati bappa morya, mangal murti morya’, people of Maharashtra welcomed Lord Ganesha on Friday on the eve of Ganeshotsav.

The 11-day festival will begin from 7 September and end on 17 September.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the idols of Lord Ganesh will be installed in homes, establishments and public mandals.

The ‘sthapna’ pooja will be performed followed by traditional 'aartis' to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.