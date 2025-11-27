Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Promised high returns on investments in online gaming platforms, Latur farmer loses Rs 30 lakh

Satish Bhivaji Bolange, a resident of Khalangri in Renapur tehsil, invested the amount between July and October this year on the advice of accused.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 14:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 14:51 IST
India NewsCrimeMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us