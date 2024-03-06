Maharashtra sets ball rolling for Third Mumbai, a large mega township

Raigad/Mumbai: After Mumbai and the satellite township of Navi Mumbai now comes Third Mumbai that would be part of Raigad district in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The Maharashtra government has set in motion the process to develop Third Mumbai, a large mega township that would be close to the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MRHL) and off the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
It would also have access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) would be the nodal agency and the project would be executed by the New Town Development Authority (NTDA).
The Third Mumbai would be spread across 323.44 sq km, which would have 124 villages— 80 from the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), 33 from Khopta New Town Notified Area (KNTNA), two from Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Plan (MMRP) and nine from Raigad Regional Plan (RRP).
The Maharashtra government’s Urban Development Department (UDD) has invited suggestions and/or objections vis-a-vis the projects by April 3, 2024.
The Third Mumbai would be an environment-friendly township with features of Smart City, and it would have residential and commercial complexes with focus to boost economy and job creation.
(Published 06 March 2024, 04:59 IST)