Maharashtra sets ball rolling for Third Mumbai, a large mega township

Raigad/Mumbai: After Mumbai and the satellite township of Navi Mumbai now comes Third Mumbai that would be part of Raigad district in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Maharashtra government has set in motion the process to develop Third Mumbai, a large mega township that would be close to the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MRHL) and off the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

It would also have access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) would be the nodal agency and the project would be executed by the New Town Development Authority (NTDA).