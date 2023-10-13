Maharashtra to get its first decentralised Renewable Energy Policy

The initiative was announced by Dr Kadambari Balkawade, Director General of the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), at a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, spearheaded jointly by the Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Maharashtra, under its climate programme 'Majhi Vasundhra 4.0', along with Climate Voices under Mission LiFE.
“This pioneering policy intends to encapsulate a spectrum of energy sources, including wind, solar, and hydro, placing Maharashtra on the map for progressive energy strategies,” Dr Balkawade said.
The DRE Policy will demonstrate Maharashtra’s unwavering commitment to pioneering a future where energy is sustainable, accessible, and instrumental in propelling the state toward an ecologically balanced future.
“Our draft policy has been shared with the state for approval and will be subsequently announced followed by suggestions,” she said.
Pravin Darade, Principal Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Department, affirmed the state’s readiness and strategic framework with the Maharashtra Climate Action Plan, District Level Action Plan, and respective city action plans.
“The imperativeness of synchronising and executing all these plans collectively to form a formidable front against climate change while underscoring the integral role of each stakeholder in propelling sustainable development,” he said.
The panel discussion, 'Roadmap for Implementation of Decentralised Solar Applications in Maharashtra', was enriched by perspectives from notable speakers like Madhura Joshi (E3G), Dr SP Gon Chaudhuri (International Solar Innovation Council), Ashwin Gambhir (Prayas Energy Group), and Sudhir Budhay, a High Court petitioner on rooftop solar.
“Maharashtra should march towards this defined DRE Policy, aligned with incentives and a clear funding element, eyeing 2030 as a pivotal target to significantly taper emission levels. Nurturing such initiatives in a mission mode isn’t merely a strategy; it’s an imperative to align our developmental aspirations with the ethos of sustainability,” said Dr Chaudhuri, Founding Member and Chairman of International Solar Innovation Council.