Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

World Bank Program to protect Indian coastline, create jobs in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

The project will help to conserve 30,000 hectares of seascapes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 09:12 IST
World BankIndian coastline

Follow us on :

Follow Us