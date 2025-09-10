<p>Mumbai: The World Bank has sanctioned a new programme to support coastal communities in India by protecting and conserving ecosystems, reducing plastic pollution and providing more and diverse jobs for 1,00,000 people in the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.</p><p>The project will help to conserve 30,000 hectares of seascapes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through planting of mangroves, restoration of sand dunes in combination with green and grey infrastructure such as breakwaters where necessary. </p><p>It will help in coral protection and species such as dugongs, turtles, and birds.</p><p>“India’s Vision 2030 has recognized the potential of the blue economy to power its economic growth,” Paul Procee, the World Bank’s Acting Country Director for India, said in a press statement issued here. </p>.Security tightened along Odisha coastline, vital installations.<p>“This project will help states tap into private sector sources to mitigate the impacts of plastic pollution and to foster eco-tourism in selected areas. For example, private sector intervention can help to strengthen plastic waste value chains and establish environment-friendly beaches while also creating economic opportunities for coastal communities,” he added.</p><p><strong>Coast, climate change and tourism</strong></p><p>India has a long-running coastline of more than 11,000 kilometers with one-third of the coastline vulnerable to erosion and extreme climate events. Around 250 million people depend on coastal areas for their homes and livelihoods in sectors like fisheries, transport, and tourism. The coastline also provides habitats for 18,000 known species of flora and fauna offering vital economic opportunities and sources of livelihood for coastal communities. However, marine ecosystems are at risk by the combined effect of coastal erosion, pollution, intensive fishing, degradation of mangrove forests and urban pressures.</p><p><strong>SHORE project</strong></p><p>The $212.64 million ‘Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy Project’ (SHORE) is part of the umbrella $850 million SHORE Program which will address challenges faced by coastal communities in India. The Project will support Tamil Nadu and Karnataka implement their coastal zone management plans by helping 100,000 people through enhanced knowledge, skill development and by leveraging funds for government agencies and local communities. </p><p>It will also help 70,000 people, including women, receive training in sectors like sustainable tourism to gain new sources of income.</p>