JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Raut held for defacing PM’s poster

The Youth Congress leader and a few others allegedly defaced a poster of PM Modi with black paint, erased 'Modi Sarkar' on it and wrote 'Bharat Sarkar', an official said.
Last Updated 04 February 2024, 16:26 IST

Follow Us

Nagpur: The police on Sunday arrested Maharashtra Youth Congress president Kunal Raut for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur, an official said.

The incident took place near the Zilla Parishad office here on Saturday, said the official from Sadar police station. Kunal Raut is also the son of former state energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut.

The Youth Congress leader and a few others allegedly defaced a poster of PM Modi with black paint, erased “Modi Sarkar” on it and wrote “Bharat Sarkar”, he said.

Raut was arrested from Kuhi town, about 40 km from Nagpur, on Sunday afternoon, the official said.

However, a Congress leader claimed that Raut was arrested abruptly.

He said a notice was issued to the Youth Congress leader, via WhatsApp, under Section 41-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Sunday, instructing Raut to appear before police at noon on Monday. But he was taken into custody on Sunday itself, he added. PTI COR NR

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 February 2024, 16:26 IST)
CongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra Modi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT