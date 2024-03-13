Maharashtra's Maha Yuti govt goes on a name-changing spree in the state

Mumbai: Ahead of the announcement of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra went on a name change spree by deciding to change British-era names of Mumbai's suburban stations.

They have also renamed Ahmednagar, now calling it 'Ahilyanagar' after the legendary Holkar queen, Ahilyabai Holkar, of the Maratha-Malwa kingdom.

Pune district's Velhe tehsil will now be called 'Rajgad', the first capital of the Maratha Empire founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decisions were taken on Wednesday at a special Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and their ministerial colleagues.

For several years, there has been demand by several quarters, for the change of names.