Maharashtra's Maha Yuti govt goes on a name-changing spree in the state

Mumbai: Ahead of the announcement of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra went on a name change spree by deciding to change British-era names of Mumbai's suburban stations.
They have also renamed Ahmednagar, now calling it 'Ahilyanagar' after the legendary Holkar queen, Ahilyabai Holkar, of the Maratha-Malwa kingdom.
Pune district's Velhe tehsil will now be called 'Rajgad', the first capital of the Maratha Empire founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The decisions were taken on Wednesday at a special Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and their ministerial colleagues.
For several years, there has been demand by several quarters, for the change of names.
The old/new names of Mumbai's suburban stations of Central Railway and Western Railway are as follow: Curry Road (Lalbaug), Sandhurst Road (Dongri), Marine Lines (MumbaDevi) Charni Road (Girgaon), Cotton Green (Kalachowki), Sandhurst Road (Dongri), Dockyard Rd ( Mazgaon), King's Circle (Tirthankar Parshwanath).
Then proposal, after ratification by State Legislature, would be sent to Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Home Affairs.
History behind new names
'Ahilyanagar' (Ahmednagar), which is the biggest district of Maharashtra, takes its name after queen Ahilyadevi Holkar. Holkar (31 May, 1725 – 13 August, 1795), was a great pioneer and involved in several social causes and helped build hundreds of temples and dharamshalas throughout India.
Ahilyabai Holkar was born Chaundi in Ahmednagar district to a Dhangar family and was married to Khanderao Holkar of the Holkar dynasty of Holkar.
After the demise of her husband Khanderao Holkar and father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, Ahilyabai Holkar herself took over the affairs of the Holkar dynasty. She defended the Malwa state against intruders and personally led armies into battle.
Ahilyabai Holkar is a prominent and influential figure of Indian history and is regarded as one of the most visionary female rulers of the country.
The move follows after the Maharashtra government’s decision and subsequent approval of the Centre to change the name of Aurangabad to 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar' and Osmanabad as 'Dharashiv'.
Pune district’s Velhe taluka has been renamed as ‘Rajgad’ after the historic fort which was the first capital of the Maratha Empire founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for 27 years.
(Published 13 March 2024, 13:07 IST)