MahaYuti-NDA coalition MLA protests against Sachin Tendulkar for endorsing online gambling

Intensifying his campaign against Sachin Tendulkar for endorsing online gaming, veteran activist-politician Bachchu Kadu — who is part of the MahaYuti-NDA coalition in Maharashtra — led a protest in Mumbai and demanded that the cricketing icon returns his Bharat Ratna.

Kadu, the MLA of Prahar Janshakti Party and former Maharashtra minister who had in the past taken up several causes, equated online gaming with jugaad and matka — which are forms of gambling.

“We would not have protested had any cricketer had done it…Sachin Tendulkar is not just a cricketer but an icon and is a recipient of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour…he can surely do the endorsements and advertisements after returning Bharat Ratna,” said Kadu, who enjoys a Cabinet-rank as chairperson of state-level committee for Divyang Welfare.