MahaYuti-NDA coalition MLA protests against Sachin Tendulkar for endorsing online gambling

Intensifying his campaign against Sachin Tendulkar for endorsing online gaming, veteran activist-politician Bachchu Kadu — who is part of the MahaYuti-NDA coalition in Maharashtra — led a protest in Mumbai and demanded that the cricketing icon returns his Bharat Ratna.
Kadu, the MLA of Prahar Janshakti Party and former Maharashtra minister who had in the past taken up several causes, equated online gaming with jugaad and matka — which are forms of gambling.
“We would not have protested had any cricketer had done it…Sachin Tendulkar is not just a cricketer but an icon and is a recipient of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour…he can surely do the endorsements and advertisements after returning Bharat Ratna,” said Kadu, who enjoys a Cabinet-rank as chairperson of state-level committee for Divyang Welfare.
Kadu also said that if Tendulkar does not stop endorsing online gaming by Ganeshotsav, he would ensure that special donation boxes are kept outside every Ganesh mandal and the money would be collected and given to the former cricketer.
“Sachin Tendulkar has been given Bharat Ratna…but several others like Mahatma Jyotika Phule, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Annabhau Sathe have not received it….he as an icon of the youth should refrain from promoting such platforms,” said Kadu, adding that gambling spoils people and ruins families.
Kadu is also contemplating sending a legal notice to Tendulkar.
"Sachin Tendulkar is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna. It is not right for a person who has numerous fans and Bharat Ratna to advertise a gambling app…I request the Maharashtra Government and Sachin Tendulkar to please ban this ad immediately,” he said.