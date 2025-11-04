<p>Mumbai: A maid was found hanging in an apartment's balcony in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai. </p><p>The incident came to light on Tuesday morning and the local police rushed to the spot. It was learned that the deceased woman, who worked as a maid in a flat on the 3rd floor of building B-14 Ashiyana CHS, resided in the same house. Ambulance arrived at 9.20 am.</p>.Woman kills two daughters, dies by suicide in Mysuru.<p>Senior inspector, Antop Hill police station informed DH that the maid was 27 years old and a native of Darjeeling. They received a call at 8 am after which they rushed to the spot. Investigation underway.</p>