Man accused of raping daughter jumps in front of train in Thane, dies

Thane: A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a suburban train, hours after an offence was registered against him for raping his 11-year-old daughter in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The 40-year-old accused was on the run after the case was registered against him on October 26 and was found dead on a railway track the same day, an official said.

The accused, an autorickshaw driver, lived with his daughter in Badlapur, while his wife was employed in Dubai for the last two years, senior inspector Arun Khsirsagar said.